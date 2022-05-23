Mizzou short stop Josh Day became the Tiger baseball program's first all conference selection since 2019 when he was named 2nd Team All-SEC on Monday. Day led Mizzou with 67 hits in 2022 and scored a team-high 50 runs.
Day was one of Missouri's most consistent players in his second season as a Tiger. He hit .340 overall and .331 in SEC play a year after a broken hand slowed him in 2021. A junior college transfer originally from Natchez, Mississippi, Day still started 43 of 44 games last year.
Fully healthy in 2022, Day had a .964 fielding percentage at the demanding shortstop position.
Day becomes the first Missouri Tiger to earn All-SEC honors since pitcher T.J. Sikkema in 2019. He is the first every day position player in program history to earn an All-SEC 1st or 2nd team distinction and the first shortstop in the program to be named all-conference since future MLB All-Star Ian Kinsler did it in the Big 12 in 2003.