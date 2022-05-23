Josh Day slides back to first base

Josh Day slides back to first base after leading off Saturday in Columbia. Day had three hits against Arkansas.

Mizzou short stop Josh Day became the Tiger baseball program's first all conference selection since 2019 when he was named 2nd Team All-SEC on Monday.  Day led Mizzou with 67 hits in 2022 and scored a team-high 50 runs.

Missouri’s Josh Day runs to home base

Missouri infielder Josh Day runs to home base Wednesday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Day earned a run for Missouri.

Day was one of Missouri's most consistent players in his second season as a Tiger.  He hit .340 overall and .331 in SEC play a year after a broken hand slowed him in 2021.  A junior college transfer originally from Natchez, Mississippi, Day still started 43 of 44 games last year. 

University of Missouri infielder Josh Day, tags Florida player Ty Evans

Missouri infielder Josh Day attempts to tag Florida player Ty Evans as he dives for second base Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The Gators beat Missouri 13-1.

Fully healthy in 2022, Day had a .964 fielding percentage at the demanding shortstop position.

Day becomes the first Missouri Tiger to earn All-SEC honors since pitcher T.J. Sikkema in 2019.  He is the first every day position player in program history to earn an All-SEC 1st or 2nd team distinction and the first shortstop in the program to be named all-conference since future MLB All-Star Ian Kinsler did it in the Big 12 in 2003.

