COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers (24-17), in a three hour span, rallied back from a three-run deficit, took a three run lead and let that lead slip away before Josh Day's walk-off solo home run took down Mississippi State, 7-6.
Mississippi State (25-20) got off to an early advantage on two first-inning home runs from Kamren James and Hunter Hines, taking a 3-0 lead before the Tigers could even take the plate.
The Tigers gave a response in the middle innings, sparked by a Luke Mann solo home run to right center in the third inning to put the Tigers on the board. Later in the third, Fox Leum drove home another run on a fielder's choice to score Trevor Austin.
After tying the game in the fifth, Ty Wilmsmeyer doubled up the Tigers' run total with a deep three-run home run to center to give the Tigers a 6-3 advantage. The home run was Wilmsmeyer's third of the season.
The Tigers got a strong performance out of the bullpen from Carter Rustad, who went 4.1 innings, allowing just one run. On the afternoon, the Tigers struck out 10 Bulldog batters.
Mississippi State got back into the game on a two-run home run from RJ Yeager, who went 3-5 on Sunday. Hines would score on a Brad Cumbest double in the seventh to tie the game.
The game remained tied in the ninth inning. Ian Lohse, the game's winning pitcher, struck out back-to-back batters with a runner waiting on first base to escape a jam in the inning. Lohse finished the game pitching 2.2 innings, allowing just one hit, and striking out six on 46 total pitches.
In the bottom half of the inning, after falling behind on the count 1-2, Josh Day's eighth home run of the season was one to remember, as it just sailed over the right field wall to seal the 7-6 Missouri win.
The Tigers return to action at Taylor Stadium on Tuesday night against SEMO at 6 p.m. before traveling to Oxford for three games against Ole Miss next weekend.