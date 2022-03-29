COLUMBIA - When Dennis Gates put the pen to paper to become the next head coach of the Missouri Tigers men's basketball program, he immediately received a handsome amount of money for the foreseeable future.
KOMU 8 obtained Gates' contract with the UM System through an open records request. He agreed to a six-year contract that will total $16.5 million. Gates' salary for the first year is $2.5 million, and the salary will increase by $100,000 for each year. His salary can be worth up to $3 million in the final year of his deal.
As part of Gates' contract, he also can receive incentives that are worth up to $655,000 annually.
There are some differences between Gates' contract and the contract of his predecessor, Cuonzo Martin.
Gates will receive $915,000 to hire a total of three assistant coaches. For context, Martin's contract had $1.1 million, but that included the salaries of three non-assistants on Martin's staff: a strength and conditioning coach, a video operator and a director of operators.
The incentives are also different for Gates' contract. For example, in Martin's contract, Martin would get a $25,000 bonus if ticket revenue exceeded $4 million, and $50,000 if ticket revenue passed $4.5 million. Gates will only receive a $25,000 bonus if ticket revenue exceeds $8 million.
Gates and Martin have similar incentive numbers for on-the-court achievements, like if the Tigers make the NCAA tournament or win the SEC tournament. Gates could receive up to $100,00 if the Tigers win the SEC regular season championship, compared to Martin, where he could only receive $50,000.
Gates will also receive a country club contract membership, two courtesy cars or a $1,200 monthly stipend, ten premium tickets for home men's basketball games and eight premium tickets for home football games.
If Gates is terminated with cause, (fired for performance on court), his contract will "require the payment limited to earned, but unpaid salary, supplemental and incentive payments (if any) to the date of termination, plus base salary and supplemental salary paid in equal monthly installments for the remainder of the contract term."