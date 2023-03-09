COLUMBIA − Missouri men’s basketball finished the regular season 23-8 and 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers earned a double-bye in the SEC Tournament for the first time since joining the conference, but this result far exceeds their expectations for the season.
New coach. Three returning players. Picked to finish 11th in the SEC. This was supposed to be a rebuilding season.
However, new Missouri head coach Dennis Gates’ vision from the beginning was much bigger, and he set his eyes on a lofty goal.
“My dream, and I’m telling you this because you’re listening,” Dennis Gates said at his introductory press conference on April 22, 2022. “My dream is to win a national championship.”
While introducing Gates, athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois foreshadowed what Missouri men’s basketball fans would experience when the season began a little over six months later.
“He plays an exciting brand of basketball,” Reed-Francois said. “It’s a fast offense. It’s a tough defense. And it’s going to capture the attention and the heart of our fanbase.”
Before Missouri fans saw that style of play for themselves, Gates had to build his roster for the season. He brought over his players from Cleveland State, like D’Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion. He pulled Sean East II and Mohamed Diarra from junior college programs. Gates even orchestrated the return of Isaiah Mosley to Columbia after the Rock Bridge alum played three seasons at Missouri State.
Months later, at SEC Media Day in October, Gates doubled down on his goal for the season.
“My expectation is simple and that’s to get better every day,” Gates said. “Continue to challenge our staff, but also our student-athletes and making sure we’re prepared by April. And when I say April, obviously the championship game is April 1, April 3 in Houston, Texas.”
Nearly 11,000 fans gathered in Mizzou Arena on Nov. 7 to see the first game of the Gates era. They got exactly what Reed-Francois had promised: a high-flying offense and a combined 188 points between Missouri and Southern Indiana.
Kobe Brown, one of the three familiar faces for Missouri fans, led the Tigers in scoring, but five other players were in double figures.
“The sky’s the limit for this team,” Brown said after the game. “The more we play, the more we practice, the more we’re with each other, the better we’ll be.”
The Tigers’ season started out with a seven-game homestand and seven straight wins, but the first test for the team was a visit to Wichita, Kansas, to play Witchita State. The game was close, with the Tigers exchanging leads with the Shockers, but Missouri went on to win its first road game of the season 88-84.
The date circled on Missouri’s calendar was Dec. 10 when the Tigers played their rival, Kansas. The No. 6 Jayhawks made their way into a sold-out Mizzou Arena and showed no fear, as they beat the Tigers 95-67. Missouri scored the first two points of the game, but Kansas led the rest of the way in the most bitter loss for the Tigers of the season.
“There’s championship DNA over in that other locker room and those guys are top 10, whatever ranking they have for a reason,” Gates said. “We’re in the infant stages. What I challenge my guys each and every day is, 'How can we use every situation we encounter to continue to galvanize and get on the same page so we can have in April the outcome that we want?'”
Following the Border War game, the Tigers finished out their non-conference schedule with two neutral-site games, playing University of Central Florida in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic and No. 16 Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis. Both were memorable matchups.
With seconds left in the game against UCF, Hodge fell to the ground and passed the ball to DeAndre Gholston, who tossed up a buzzer-beater for the Tigers to win 68-66.
“We needed that one,” Gholston said after the UCF game. “I know everyone’s saying we had a big loss to Kansas last week, and we needed this game to recover and just feel like ourselves again.”
Braggin’ Rights was an early resume booster for the Tigers as the team earned its first win of the season over a ranked opponent. It was also a big game for Brown, who put up 31 points.
The Tigers experienced many ups and downs at the beginning of conference play. Missouri started out strong with a win over No. 19 Kentucky, as Brown scored over 30 points against a ranked team for the second game in a row. However, it fell in the next game to No. 13 Arkansas.
“At the end of the day when you look at it, we’re doing a lot better than everybody expected,” Nick Honor said after the Arkansas loss. “We feel that we’re one of the top teams in the country and we just continue to get better, look at our mistakes and move on.”
In their first six games of SEC play, the Tigers showed they would play well in front of their home crowd. Missouri went 3-3 in those games, with all of its wins coming at Mizzou Arena. But after losing two straight, the Tigers beat No. 25 Arkansas by three points in a physical rematch of Missouri’s first SEC loss.
“Having this game and snapping a losing streak in front of our home crowd, especially against a rival like Arkansas, it’s big for us,” Brown said.
Gates said with both teams coming in on losing streaks, it was bound to be a chippy game, but he was proud of how his team handled the physicality. It was also another resume booster for the Tigers.
“That’s a Quad 1 win for us,” Gates said. “Top 25 team. We’ll see.”
After dropping a game to No. 4 Alabama at home and getting a road win over Ole Miss in which the Tigers set a school-record 16 3-pointers in an SEC game, Missouri hosted No. 12 Iowa State in the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
“It’s a special rivalry,” Gates said. “It’s something that connects our fan base to our origins.”
The Cyclones kept the game close for the first nine minutes of the game, but the Tigers started to pull away before halftime. Iowa State could do nothing in the second half to get back in the game, and Missouri came away with another big win.
“For us to have that Quad 1 victory is very important,” Gates said. “Not only on Selection Sunday, but just for us and our growth to recognize who we are and also the confidence that we have in one another.”
Missouri began its February slate against three SEC teams who did not have more than two conference wins at the time. The Tigers were 4-4 in the conference and 16-5 overall.
“My expectation has not changed and it’s been more than the external expectation has always been,” Gates said in a press conference before facing LSU. “We first started talking about April 1, April 3 right after the press conference, right?”
The Tigers won two of three games in that stretch, dropping one to Mississippi State. Then, they had two more road tests against strong teams. First, Missouri had to travel to Knoxville to take on No. 6 Tennessee, which was followed by a matchup with Auburn.
The Tigers got off to a hot start from behind the arc to establish themselves in the game and went into halftime with a 12-point lead. However, Tennessee spent the next 11 minutes of the game chipping away at the Missouri lead. With four seconds left, Missouri got the ball at the baseline. East passed the ball in to Gholston. A few dribbles and a half-court shot later, the Tigers took down another ranked opponent, and Gholston had his second buzzer beater of the season.
After the miraculous win, the Tigers experienced one of their biggest losses of the season. Auburn outscored Missouri by 27 points in what Gates called an uncharacteristic half for the team. The deficit was too much for the Tigers to overcome, and they lost 89-56.
Missouri then lost again to Texas A&M, but they finished out its season with a four-game winning streak.
The Tigers went into the final game of the season against Ole Miss with a chance to secure a double-bye in the SEC tournament. Missouri did its part with an 82-77 win and got the help it needed from Auburn, who upset Tennessee.
“I’m looking forward to whatever our future holds,” Gates said. “To be able to finish up the SEC season in my first go around as the Whitten Family Head Men’s Basketball Coach, it’s been fun. And I’m excited about the next stage.”
Missouri will play the winner of Ole Miss and Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
