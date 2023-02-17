Missouri men's head basketball coach Dennis Gates was named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.
Gates is in his first year of coaching for Missouri, boasting a 19-7 record as of Friday.
Although he's new to the school, he isn't new to a coach of the year award. In both 2020 and 2021 at Cleveland State, Gates received the Horizon League Coach of the Year award.
𝘼𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣'𝙨 𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚@coachdgates is one of 15 coaches in the country named to the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List! #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/YT9mYJXqag— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 17, 2023
On the watch list, only one other Southeastern Conference coach was represented: Nate Oats of Alabama. Gates is also one of only four first-year coaches, according to a press release from Mizzou Athletics.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club uses the award to recognize the hard work of coaches on a local, state, and national level. March 9 marks the date when the organization will announce its 10 semifinalists for the award.
KOMU 8's Euphenie Andre broke the news to Coach Gates after practice Friday afternoon.
After practice today, @EuphenieAndre breaks the news to me! WOW! This recognition may hold my name but it belongs to our entire @MizzouHoops program both staff & players as well as @DRFrancois1, @Mizzou President Mun Choi, Board of Curators & our fans/supporters/student section! https://t.co/7AnSSKTK7Z— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) February 17, 2023