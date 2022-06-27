Mizzou men's basketball coach made his first visit to Studio 8A as Ben Arnet's guest on Sports Xtra. Gates discussed his first several months on the job, how Mizzou fans have reacted to his hiring, his scheduling philosophy and more.
Gates also discussed several of the new players he has recruited to Mizzou, bringing 9 newcomers to the roster since he took the job in March. Among those new faces is former Rock Bridge star Isiaih Mosley, who transferred to Missouri after becoming one of the nation's top scorers at Missouri State.
Watch the entire interview above and catch the latest guest each week on Sports Xtra, Sundays at 10:30 pm on KOMU 8.