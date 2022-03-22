COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators officially approved Dennis Gates to become the new head coach of the Missouri men's basketball program after an executive session Tuesday morning.
Gates appeared alongside Curator Jeff Layman, Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, and UM System President Mun Choi at his introductory press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Reed-Francois said Gates is a "tireless recruiter, an innovative tactician and a program-builder." Both Choi and Reed-Francois praised Gates' abilities in recruiting and developing young talent.
Before speaking, Gates posed with an MU basketball jersey bearing his name.
During Tuesday's press conference, Gates thanked his family, his mentors and the leadership of Cleveland State, his previous college. He also declared his high hopes for the program and his own coaching career.
"My dream is to become a national champion," Gates said. "My dream is to become a Hall of Fame coach. Mizzou has everything in place for me to accomplish those goals."
In his speech, Gates said he hopes to build players on and off the court.
"We're gonna win championships in the classroom, on the court and in our community," Gates said. He added that he hopes to produce a first-round draft pick at Mizzou.
Gates called on the Mizzou fanbase to rally behind the team under his new leadership.
"I invite you to create some new [memories]. Come create some new ones will all of us," he said.
Gates says he was recruited by Norm Stewart coming out of high school.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 22, 2022
"The seed of how special Missouri is was planted at that time"
Gates adds that his dream is to win a national championship & become a hall of fame coach and #Mizzou has everything needed to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/neKM2WJjYr
Gates said he can't yet speak about individuals he has brought into his coaching staff. He said that name, image and likeness has "equalized the college game," but that recruits have to consider other factors when making their decisions.
KOMU 8's Sports Director Ben Arnet asked Gates about the transition from a mid-major conference to a power-five conference. Gates said that his previous mentors had prepared him well for the jump.
In preparing to become a head coach at the Power 5 level Gates cites how Leonard Hamilton put him in a position to be a leader at Florida State and ready for a job like #Mizzou— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 22, 2022
Gates comes to Missouri after three years as head coach for the Cleveland State Vikings in the Horizon League.
Gates led the Vikings to two regular season conference championships and was named Horizon League Coach of the Year twice in the last two seasons.
"After a comprehensive and efficient national search, during which we had the privilege of speaking with an impressive group of coaches, it became clear Coach Gates was what we needed in the next leader of our basketball program," Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a news release. "He's smart, driven and focused on winning. He's a proven recruiter, a strong evaluator of talent, an innovative teacher of the game and has a unique enthusiasm and passion for his work and for his student athletes that draws people in. He shares our vision of where Mizzou basketball can and will go. It is our privilege to welcome Coach Gates, his wife Jocelyn, and their family to Mizzou."
Gates also led Cleveland State to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2021, the school's first appearance since 2009.
Before his stint with the Vikings, Gates spent eight seasons as an assistant under Leonard Hamilton at Florida State.
Gates became known as a successful recruiter, helping Florida State become a regular contender in the NCAA tournament and the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Gates also served as an assistant at Nevada, Northern Illinois, Marquette and California, his alma mater.
"I have been so fortunate throughout my career to work at some outstanding institutions with incredible people, and after doing my research and speaking with Desiree and President Choi, it is clear that Missouri is a tremendous opportunity with unlimited potential," Gates said. "We will build a program that all Mizzou fans will be proud of, for how we play, how our student-athletes represent the University of Missouri and how our togetherness and work ethic will lead to on-court victories. I want to thank President Choi, the Board of Curators and Desiree for an outstanding opportunity."
Gates is a Chicago native and is married to Jocelyn, a senior associate athletic director for sport administration at Ohio State. The two have three children; Avery, Duke and Denver.