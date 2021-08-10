COLUMBIA − Desiree Reed-Francois has officially signed on as MU's new athletic director.
Her term as athletic director will officially begin on Aug. 15, 2021 and run through June 30, 2027. She'll be the first woman to lead the MU Athletic Department on a full-time basis and the second woman to serve as an athletic director in the SEC.
According to a release from MU, Reed-Francois' base salary will be $550,000 annually.
Reed-Francois will also be paid $250,000 annually for public appearances including TV/radio appearances, speaking appearances, apparel, marketing events and other community and university functions. This brings her total annual salary to $800,000.
There is also potential for another $150,000 annually if academic, social, athletic, and financial benchmarks are met by the athletic department.
The contract states that, to the best of its knowledge, MU does not believe there have been any pending or threatened NCAA or SEC investigations and that Reed-Francois and University of Nevada, Las Vegas do not have any pending or threatened NCAA or Mountain West investigations.
A native of Fremont, California, Reed-Francois graduated from UCLA in 1994, where she was a member of the rowing team. She earned her law degree from the University of Arizona in 1997 and was a member of the California Bar before getting into college athletics as a career.
There is a press conference scheduled to unveil Reed-Francois as the new athletic director on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Walsworth Family Commons Club, on the east side of Memorial Stadium. The press conference will be livestreamed on the SEC Network+.