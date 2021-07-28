COLUMBIA − On Monday, the University of Missouri announced the university and athletic director Jim Sterk mutually agreed Sterk would step down from his role.

In documents obtained by KOMU 8, the "transition agreement" reinforces that it is in "their mutual best interest for Sterk to step down as AD". Sterk will be paid his full base salary outlined in his original contract, which is from Aug. 22, 2016 to June 30, 2023.

That means Sterk will be paid $507,500 in base pay for each of the remaining two years on his contract. Sterk is also owed another $450,000 in incentive pay and deferred compensation, totaling a payout of $1,465,000.

The agreement also states that Sterk would serve as athletic director until a new hire is made, or Sept. 15, whichever comes first.

In the original agreement, Sterk waived his right to sue the university or file any complaint, appeal or grievance regarding his employment. Therefore, he cannot file any actions with any entity in connection to the ending of his employment.

The agreement does not include any terms like "retirement" or "termination."