COLUMBIA − It was "the elephant in the room" over the weekend as Mizzou awaited its bowl assignment and fans fought over social media. Following a report from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network that Missouri had turned down a chance to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, Tiger and Jayhawk fans duked it out via their phones and keyboards. Missouri denied the report on Friday and accepted a bid to Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Sunday.
Not True … looking forward to our bowl game vs. any team! https://t.co/dlHGGEpIvt— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 2, 2022
On a Zoom press conference Monday morning, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the controversy while praising his team's approach to the bowl selection process.
Drinkwitz addressing the elephant (jayhawk?) in the room from this year's bowl selection process & what #Mizzou prioritizes"What's best for our university, what's best for our fanbase, what's best for our student athletes..."WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fOUU9GBQQ7— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) December 5, 2022
"I realize that the bowl selection process is different from conference to conference," Drinkwitz said.
The SEC assigns teams with the best records to the more prestigious bowls the league has preexisting agreements with, before working with schools and the bowls themselves to arrange match-ups in the next "group of six."
There are two more bowls with SEC affiliations that come next, including the Gasparilla Bowl, where Mizzou will play Wake Forest on Dec. 23.
The Big 12 allows their contracted bowls to select, "from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order."
"If you haven't been in a bowl game in 12 or 15 years, maybe that thing's changed for you. So maybe the way that's done at other places is different," Drinkwitz said.
Kansas has not played in a bowl game since 2008.
"We submit preferences to the conference [SEC] based on a lot of different factors," Drinkwitz said. "What's best for our university, what's best for our fanbase, what's best for our student athletes. And we don't really factor anybody else in that."
Social media exploded on Friday as Missouri and Kansas fans debated the validity of the initial report and whether the two teams should play this month. Drinkwitz even jumped into the fray, tweeting a picture of the Liberty Bowl's stadium as he flew home from a recruiting trip.
Ain’t scared to play here- there- or anywhere #MIZ pic.twitter.com/kxI52yjC0B— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 2, 2022
"All the Twitter hate and calling us out and fans getting up in an uproar, we'll figure that out when the game is scheduled at Faurot Field," Drinkwitz said. Mizzou and Kansas will meet in a regular season game for the first time since 2011 in Columbia on Sept. 6, 2025.
Drinkwitz on the "Twitter hate" from the weekend regarding #Mizzou's long-time rival to the West"We'll figure that out when the game is scheduled at Faurot Field... until then I can keep gettin' all the Twitter hate people from Kansas want to put on there, it won't faze me." pic.twitter.com/pciqWC6Siz— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) December 5, 2022
"Until then, I can keep getting all the Twitter hate people from Kansas want to put on there but it won't faze me. We'll see ya on Faurot Field. Buy your tickets early," he said.
Mizzou faces Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl at 5:30 pm CT on Friday, Dec. 23. The game will be televised by ESPN.