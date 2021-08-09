COLUMBIA- Mizzou has a new leader and that means Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has a new boss. The University announced Desiree Reed-Francois as it's new Athletic Director on Sunday. Monday afternoon after Mizzou's fourth day at Fall Camp, Drinkwitz shared optimism and excitement.
"I'm looking forward to working with her on our goals of raising the profile of Mizzou Athletics and working with her as a team," said Drinkwitz.
"Excited about what she's gonna bring to the table. I think any time you have a fresh perspective and fresh eyes and ideas it's an opportunity for all of us to grown and learn. Obviously she's got great experience, been in the SEC before."
Reed-Francois was the first woman to serve as a sport administrator for a men's basketball program in SEC history during her time at Tennessee from 2009 to 2013. Drinkwitz said he's more focused on what he can do for his new boss than what she can do for the football program as the new athletic director.
"It's what I can do for them and part of fitting in to their vision for our Athletics Department and how we work together to achieve the goals," said Drinkwitz.
"She's done nice work at Virginia Tech and at UNLV," continued Drinkwitz. "Hopefully we just raise that standard of what we're trying to accomplish within the Athletic Department, within our football program."