COLUMBIA- Expressing excitement for the upcoming bowl season as his team prepares for the regular season finale, Mizzou head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday that he expects his team to participate in a bowl.
"We're going bowling," said Drinkwitz. "We're excited about going bowling. It's an awesome opportunity for our team to get a chance to continue this journey together and play another game."
"We didn't get to go to a bowl game last year," continued Drinkwitz, referring to Missouri's NCAA-imposed post-season ban for 2019. "To have that presence on national television, we're gonna be in a great game, because of the type of season we had it's a reward."
Drinkwitz's confirmation of Mizzou's post-season plans comes after several teams have either opted out of the bowl system or been forced to turn down invitations to bowls due to COVID-19. Several bowls have also been cancelled this season due to the pandemic, including the Las Vegas Bowl which was scheduled to feature a team from the SEC for the first time this season.
"Bowl games are still a reward for the season that you had and we're gonna choose to go for that," said Drinkwitz. "Absolutely this season has been difficult on our guys, difficult on staff, but it's a tribute to how much they: 1. Love this game, 2. They love the brotherhood and the people in that locker room and they love Mizzou."
"I've got a good feeling that we're gonna get a big-time bowl game," added Drinkwitz. "We'll be ready to roll."
Most bowl invitations will likely be communicated to teams on Sunday after the College Football Playoff selections are made. The SEC affiliated bowls are: The All-State Sugar Bowl and the Citrus Bowl, which select teams first following the CFP announcement. The following "pool of six" bowls will work with the SEC and the schools to assign teams to each bowl:
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl (Houston, TX)
AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis, TN)
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN)
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, FL)
Outback Bowl (Tampa, FL)
The Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, AL) and the Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, FL) will work together to make selections from the SEC if needed.