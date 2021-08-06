COLUMBIA- Missouri opened Fall Camp on Friday morning and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz was not impressed with what he saw. Surrounded by reporters moments after the first practice ended on Friday, Drinkwitz lamented that he didn't see nearly enough energy and excitement from his team.
"I don't know if they expected me to carry the day with the energy but we didn't have it," said Drinkwitz. "We've got to improve."
"We've got to practice with more urgency, with more energy and today was just kind of a 'blah' day."
Drinkwitz repeated his frustration as he was asked about the lack energy multiple times in his first post-practice interview session of Fall Camp.
"You've got the University of Missouri across your chest. You get to represent your name on the back and make 'NIL' (Name, Image & Likeness) off of it. I mean, if you can't get excited about that then something's wrong."
"I don't know if we've been reading Twitter or watching something else but we've got to bring our own energy and we didn't do that today," continued Drinkwitz."
Several Mizzou players who spoke after practice agreed with Drinkwitz and said they expect to see a higher energy level as Camp progresses. As for why the team lacked the intensity Drinkwitz was looking for, that was a harder answer to find.
#Mizzou players agree with Drinkwitz."We know what's gotta happen. Everybody's just gotta come out here and bring some juice."📺⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YaxaSKF5UZ— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 6, 2021
"First day, you know, just trying to get used to how practice is gonna go," said defensive lineman Jatorian Hansford. "I feel like tomorrow's gonna be different and as each day goes by I feel like we're gonna have more juice as each day goes by."
"It's something that you've just got to bring every day," said senior defensive lineman Chris Turner. "I think it's something that I personally have to work on, too. The team goes how we (the seniors) go. And if the leaders don't have energy, if the leaders aren't up there getting everybody excited and getting everybody going, then they won't do it."
"We know what's got to happen," added Hansford. "Everybody's just gotta get out here and bring some juice and just be dedicated."
Drinkwitz said the entire program needs to up its energy level as the team continues preparations for the 2021 season opener against Central Michigan on September 4th.
"Everyone. Me, coaches, managers, support staff, players, the whole thing. The whole thing today, we didn't bring our best stuff."
"You can't waste days. You cannot waste days. They're not pushing back the season. We've only got a few practices left. We've only got 24 left so we can't waste opportunities."