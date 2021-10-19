ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden committed to Mizzou on Tuesday.

Burden, a five-star player according to most recruiting websites, committed to the Tigers over Georgia and Alabama.

Luther Burden on why he chose Mizzou.

Burden is the top wide receiver in the class of 2022 and the #6 overall player in the country, according to Rivals.

Luther Burden on his relationship with Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

The commitment from Burden moves Mizzou's 2022 recruiting class up to 15th nationally, according to Rivals.

Burden was previously committed to the University of Oklahoma.

Luther Burden on the importance of playing close to home.

Burden will be joined in the class of 2022 by four-stars quarterback Sam Horn, defensive back Issac Thompson and defensive tackle Marquis Gracial, among a number of other three and four-star prospects.

Burden is the second highest rated recruit in history to commit to the Tigers, only trailing wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.