Ed Chang became the fourth Missouri men's basketball player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in a week. A Mizzou men's basketball official confirmed the news which was first reported by the transfer-tracking and recruiting website Verbal Commits.
PORTAL: Missouri F Ed Chang (JR) has entered. https://t.co/rbCVKwztVh— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 30, 2021
Chang was a junior college transfer who did not play in a game last season with Missouri. He began his career with San Diego State as a freshman in the 2018-19 season when he averaged 1.6 points and 0.7 rebounds in just 13 games. Chang transferred to Salt Lake Community College in Utah for the 2019-20 season and averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
The departure of Chang makes four former Tigers who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal joining Xavier Pinson, Parker Braun and Mark Smith, who committed to Kansas State on Tuesday morning.