ESPN's top CFP numbers analyst joins Sports Xtra

ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly joined Sports Xtra on Sunday night to discuss Mizzou's outlook for the 2021 season, what the expanded 12 team CFP Playoff could look like and how the SEC will reshuffle its divisions when OU and Texas join the league.

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

