This is what we know, the biggest concerns and the bigger picture for Mizzou's first ever matchup with Boston College this Saturday.
What we know
Tyler Badie is that guy. He's answered all the questions coming into his first season without Larry Roundtree III as his running mate and lead back.
Badie is sixth in all of FBS with 492 all-purpose yards, bringing him to 164 per game. Only five of those came on special teams. The rest, on the ground and through the air as Mizzou's top running back and receiver.
Unsurprisingly, he leads all Tigers with 21 touches a game, despite not playing in the second half against SEMO. You can count on that usage to continue this week with the Eagles.
"I'm used to getting five, 10 touches a game. I'm looking at the stat sheet. Ooh, 25! is that what it say?" Badie said after carrying the ball 25 times against Central Michigan.
On the other side, Boston College is without their star quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who injured his hand in week two and is out for the foreseeable future. The Eagles went run heavy last week against Temple with backup Dennis Grosel at the helm. They will likely stick to this strategy against Mizzou's questionable run defense.
Biggest Concerns
This one shouldn't be a huge surprise. Mizzou ranks 126 out of 130 FBS teams in rush defense. The second half with SEMO did inflate the numbers a bit, but they still surrendered 174 rush yards to Central Michigan and 332 to Kentucky.
Boston College uses three primary backs, and Grosel likes to run the ball from the QB spot as well. Pat Garwo III leads the group that average over 200 rushing yards a game.
It will be a good test for a Mizzou defense that is tired of hearing the constant criticism.
"I'm really excited to just shut everybody up, you know what I mean? It's so annoying to get on Twitter, or get on anything," defensive back Martez Manuel said. "I'm just looking forward to keep doing my job, keep encouraging guys to do their job, and we'll just let the outcomes speak for themselves."
The Bigger Picture
This is Mizzou's first ever game with Boston College, and it could be one of the last.
The Eagles are slated to visit Faurot Field in 2024, but after that, who knows? If the ACC, BIG-10 and Pac-12 alliance pans out, it could keep Boston College and all other ACC schools permanently off Mizzou's non-conference schedule.
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said he is hoping to downsize the conference schedule from nine to eight games to accommodate Alliance matchups. The BIG-10 has made its intentions public to schedule future out of conference games inside the Alliance. The Alliance scheduling component applies to Football and Men's and Women's basketball.
A two game series leaves a small margin for error when it comes to getting a leg up in the all-time series. Also, a win for the Tigers would improve the SEC to 5-1 over the ACC this season.
Mizzou Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said he's just focused on the next task.
"Our mindset, and coach Drinkwitz does a great job setting the tone, it's just 1 and 0," Wilks said. "It doesn't matter who we're playing, it's a 1 an 0 mentality each week."
You can catch the game on ESPN 2 at 11 a.m.