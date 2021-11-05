This is what we know, the biggest concerns and the bigger picture before Mizzou travels to Georgia to take on the top-ranked bulldogs in Athens.
What we know
One of Georgia's top defenders will not be active amid some serious allegations.
The team has indefinitely suspended sack leader Adam Anderson after a woman accused him of rape. Police are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made. Anderson is a projected first round draft pick, according to ESPN.
On the away side, Mizzou's quarterback situation is a lot more interesting than it was just a week ago.
The team officially listed starting quarterback Connor Bazelak as questionable today. He left last Saturday's contest in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly on his shoulder on a sack. Tyler Macon replaced him, putting the game out of reach on a touchdown run.
The team says it's a soft tissue injury but wouldn't elaborate further. The questionable designation doesn't really tell us much. Mizzou also closed its practice to the media on Tuesday before today's injury report, creating further speculation.
Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said after the game that the backup role will be chosen on a situational basis between Macon and Brady Cook. Macon is a true freshman. Cook, just a redshirt freshman. Neither has started a game at Mizzou. Georgia is ranked second in total defense, hasn't given up more than 13 points on the year and is a 38 point favorite when the Tigers come to town. It would be quite the game to make a college debut.
"I'm not stressed about it," Drinkwitz said.
We'll see if Macon or Cook shares Drinkwitz's sentiment if either sees time on Saturday.
Biggest Concerns
Common opponents show a bleak outlook for Missouri.
You only have to go back one week. The Tigers scored 37 points in a too-close-for-comfort win over Vanderbilt. Mizzou trailed just before half, and it was a two point contest before Macon's late-game touchdown to seal things.
Georgia had no such difficulty. The bulldogs scored almost as much as Mizzou against the Commodores. in the first quarter alone. They shut Vanderbilt out 62-0 in a thorough whooping.
Missouri surrendered over seven yards a carry to Vanderbilt, a squad averaging just over 3.5 yards a carry on the season. Offense may be the weaker side of the ball for Georgia, but it shouldn't have much problem running it up on Mizzou's last-place FBS rush defense.
The Bigger Picture
Mizzou needs to get momentum, and move on.
Georgia is far beyond this Tigers squad. They've proven time and time again to be the top dogs in FBS. Missouri didn't give many indications of upset potential last week against Vanderbilt, especially if Bazelak isn't able to go on Saturday.
That said, the game does not have to be a lost cause. People say there are no moral victories in the SEC. This could be the exception. If Mizzou can surpass the 13 point mark, make some plays on defense and just look competitive during different points in the game (like covering the 38 point spread), the team can take that confidence into the last three games. They will need it.
Missouri need two more wins for a guaranteed bowl. That will require an upset over either Georgia, Florida or Arkansas. Making some plays on the road against the Bulldog power house could go a long way in sparking this team going forward.