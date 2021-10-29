This is what we know, the biggest concerns and the bigger picture before Mizzou travels to Nashville to take on the Commodores this Saturday.
What we know
Mizzou can finally separate themselves from the bottom five in the power five.
The Tigers and Vanderbilt join Kansas, Arizona and Indiana as the only power five school this season to not beat another power five school. One of the two will be punching their exit tickets this Saturday.
Mizzou is a 16.5 point favorite, but it's tough to guarantee anything at this point in the season. Vanderbilt hasn't beaten a power five school since 2019. It came against then 22 ranked Missouri. The Tigers are also 0-7 against the spread this year, if you believe in foreshadowing.
You likely noticed Kansas also on the list. The Jayhawks have 15 ranked Oklahoma Saturday. The matchups shape up in Mizzou's favor to get a power five win before the former Big 12 rival, so there's that at least.
Biggest Concerns
The Tigers are losing some of its senior leadership.
Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz spoke Tuesday for the first time about Case Cook's season ending injury. The Fifth-year senior is a returning captain and three-year starter. He was considered the anchor on the offensive line coming into the season.
"The young man has laid so much of his body onto our football field, for our football team, for the brothers in that room," Drinkwitz said.
He went on to say Cook hurt his shoulder against Kentucky in week two, when doctors told him he should shut things down for the season, but Cook refused. He made a return after missing two games, but Drinkwitz said it got to a point where Cook didn't have a choice.
"It just wasn't getting to where he could functionally play, and the doctors had to take it out of his hands," Drinkwitz said.
Cook has one more year of eligibly because of the COVID-19 season, but he sent out a tweet last week suggesting his Mizzou career is over.
Thanks Mizzou! pic.twitter.com/6Pg1CvLBED— Case Cook (@case_cook) October 22, 2021
Chris Turner and Mason Pack also announced season ending injuries and the end to their Mizzou careers last week in addition to Cook.
The bigger picture
The Tigers are running out of time to get in shape for bowl eligibility.
Mizzou only has five games left on the schedule while sitting three wins away from becoming bowl eligible. With top ranked Georgia still left on the docket, it doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room. Fumbling the bag Saturday and penciling in a loss to the bulldogs the following week would bring the margin of error to zero. At that point, it would be hard to imagine Mizzou overcoming South Carolina, Florida and Arkansas after losing to the Commodores.
Though Mizzou is the heavy Saturday favorite, Vanderbilt will see Missouri as the most winnable SEC game left on its schedule. Much crazier things have happened than an SEC upset over a team ranking second to last in FBS rush defense. It's a result that shouldn't be taken for granted.