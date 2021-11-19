This is what we know, the biggest concerns and the bigger picture before Mizzou hosts Florida on Senior Day this Saturday.
What we know
The defense is starting to look competitive.
Missouri surrendered 57 rush yards to South Carolina, about one fifth its season average (248). Isaiah McGuire was the SEC defensive lineman of the week. Martez Manuel had a strip-sack recovered for a touchdown by Trajan Jeffcoat as one of three forced turnovers by the defense. It was the Tigers' most complete defensive performance of the season.
"You can see that across the board, guys are performing and playing better," defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. "Everybody like, 'well, is the defense different? Are you calling it diff...' No. It's the same defense. It's the same scheme."
Florida quarterback Emory Jones is an effective offensive weapon through the air and on the ground. Mizzou has struggled this year against mobile quarterbacks, like Vanderbilt's Mike White, who ran for 152 yards on the Tigers. We'll see Saturday if the defense's elevated game is up for the task of stopping Jones.
Biggest Concerns
Mizzou no longer has a clear-cut starter at quarterback.
Connor Bazelak played through his soft tissue injury last week. He had an impressive 60-yard touchdown to Mookie Cooper.
He also had two inexplicable interceptions, including one late in the fourth that allowed South Carolina to cut the lead to three. Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz pulled him for Brady Cook after that.
"Deep ball accuracy's been improved. I think he's been able to hit shots down the field," Drinkwitz said. "But there's also been some plays that you just can't have at the quarterback position."
The Thursday injury report listed Bazelak as probable for Saturday. Before that, Drinkwitz had alluded to a quarterback competition.
"We're going to compete today in practice, today and tomorrow and see where we're at, and see who gives us the best chance to win," Drinkwitz said at Tuesday's press conference when ask how he will pick his starter for Saturday. "Hey, competition brings out the best of everybody."
The team has not said anything about Bazelak's condition other than it's a "soft tissue injury." It makes it hard to judge how much it's effecting his game. Bazelak gave a little bit of an indication this week.
"I had an injury in the Vanderbilt game that there was one quarterback in the NFL that was out this year for four weeks with. So, I've worked my butt off to be able to play last week," Bazelak said at Wednesday's press conference.
Mizzou only has two more games to find its sixth win. Drinkwitz is running out of time to find his solidified starter.
The bigger picture
Missouri's road to bowl eligibility is simple.
Win at home on Senior Day against Florida, and you're in.
The Gators have had two faces this season. They almost knocked off Alabama before blowing out Tennessee earlier this season.
The last two weeks, South Carolina blew them out 40-17, and they had to rally to beat FCS Samford after surrendering 42 first half points.
Between Tennessee and South Carolina, it's hard to draw any conclusions from common opponents between Missouri and Florida. Either way, the Gators have been spiraling, losing three of their last four.
Last time these two teams played, a bench clearing-brawl occupied center field in Gainesville. This time, Mizzou could give the seniors a final home game to remember.
"I'm a senior, but, you know, I still want to make sure the younger guys know how to send seniors out right. You know? You feel me?" Mizzou defensive lineman Akial Byers said.
The game will kick off from Faurot Field at 3 p.m. You can find the game on SEC Network.