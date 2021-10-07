This is what we know, the biggest concerns and the bigger picture for Mizzou heading into its second SEC matchup of the season this Saturday with Tennessee.
What We Know
Mizzou's season is close to redlining.
Before the 2021 season, you could realistically circle seven wins on the Tigers' schedule and feel pretty good about it.
After an overtime loss at Boston College and a home beatdown to Tennessee last weekend, they are dangerously close to a four or five win year.
"What we're saying we're supposed to do, and what we're doing, it isn't working," head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in his weekly pressure.
Mizzou's magic number is still stuck at four to gain bowl eligibility. This means the Tigers will have to win at least one game over an upper level SEC school, including Georgia (ranked #2), Florida (#20), Arkansas (#13) or Texas A&M (41 AP votes).
With the worst running defense in all of FBS, it's a tough ask. That's assuming Mizzou wins this weekend, while also beating Vanderbilt and South Carolina on the road. Based on how the Tigers have played, on the road with the Gamecocks shouldn't be seen as a guaranteed W.
The good news is, UNT hasn't beaten an FBS school all year. It's the perfect opportunity for Mizzou to show out for the Homecoming crowd and gets some momentum before hosting A&M next week.
The not so good, UNT has a 500 yard rusher in Deandre Torrey. It probably won't be enough to keep the Mean Green in it. But after how the Tiger defense played, you can't discount it all together.
Biggest Concerns
At this point, the biggest concern is the future of this team. A bowl game is not totally off the table this season, but Mizzou needs to at least do some damage control if nothing else.
The Tigers gave up more rushing yards to Tennessee (459) than 16 teams have given up this season. As in combined.
Defensive Line coach Jethro Franklin is already out. Drinkwitz has switched to running a tighter ship. Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks didn't meet the press Tuesday, and Wednesday's offensive press conference was cancelled outright.
"It was clear to me that there was a disconnect at the line of scrimmage, and I believe the change was needed," Drinkwitz said.
If the disconnect continues, Drinkwitz may have to make other big changes to his staff, which is never ideal when it comes to recruits who expect to play for the people that recruited them.
The Bigger Picture
All I'm trying to focus on is right now, what's right in front of us," Drinkwitz said.
Mizzou still has to take care of business, which starts this week with UNT. You can get caught up trying to figure out how the Tigers can take one of those tougher four games, but it won't matter if they don't win ones like this weekend.
UNT, Vanderbilt and South Carolina are musts. Ideally, a blowout statement win would be the goal for Mizzou. We saw how SEMO's four touchdowns late started a stir. Keeping the clamps on for the entire 60 minute clock would go a long way in keeping the heat of the struggling Tigers.