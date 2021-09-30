This is what we know, the biggest concerns and the bigger picture for Mizzou heading into its second SEC matchup of the season this Saturday with Tennessee.
What We Know
The Tigers have their clutch contributor, and he calls himself the Thiccer Kicker.
Overtime against Boston College didn't last long, but it wouldn't have happened at all if not for Harrison Mevis' game-tying 56-yard field goal as time expired in regulation.
His kick is tied for the longest field goal in FBS this season, and we shouldn't be surprised.
"For me it's just about trusting my swing and understanding that I can go out there and put points on the board every time," Mevis said on Tuesday.
He's done everything right to give Eliah Drinkwitz the trust in his swing as well. Mevis is now five for six from 50 plus yards as a Tiger and has made 13 straight field goals.
"He is a constant learner, he is consistently practicing, and we put him in those situations, and he kicks," Drinkwitz said. "He's a little bit similar to Connor (Bazelak) in that he doesn't ever gets too high or too low."
Biggest Concerns
No surprise, it's still the rush defense. Mizzou was 126 out of 130 FBS teams in rush yards allowed before playing Boston College last Saturday. They managed to come out of Chestnut Hill in even worse shape.
They are now the second worst rush defense in all of FBS. But Hey, they still have Ohio University beat! The other three keeping the Tigers company in the bottom five are Florida Atlantic, University of Massachusetts and, of course, Kansas.
"The number one thing that causes an issue is when you do this," Drinkwitz said Tuesday while pointing his fingers. "It's their fault, it's this fault. Man, it's a lot of things."
The Bigger Picture
Tennessee gives the Tigers a chance to improve in the SEC standings, but it's not the biggest reason Mizzou needs this game. Honestly, it's not even close.
Sitting at 2-2, Drinkwitz needs his squad to squeak out four more wins to become bowl eligible. Mizzou has four non-ranked opponents left on the schedule, the Volunteers being one of those four.
If the Tigers lose this weekend, they will have to upset one of A&M, Georgia, Florida or Arkansas, all currently AP top 15 teams. It's safe to consider this a longshot, especially if Mizzou can't overcome a Tennessee team that's lost to Pitt and been blown out by Florida.
The stakes will be high. You can catch the action at 11 a.m. at Faurot or on SEC Network.