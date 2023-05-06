COLUMBIA − After spending four years at Nebraska, former Hickman standout Cam Chick wanted to continue to play collegiate baseball.
"I originally was going to forgo my fifth year," Chick said. "I sat down and talked to my family and realized that I had one more year left in me."
Chick entered the transfer portal and Missouri came calling, allowing him to return to home.
"Being able to come back here and play in front of your hometown is a dream come true," Chick said.
But that talk with his family is big reason for playing in Columbia.
The Chick family has been a baseball staple in the area. Father Bobby Chick was a pitcher for Missouri from 1988-89, while Cam's brother, Ehrich Chick, played for four years at Hickman and is currently the head baseball coach at Father Tolton Catholic High School.
"Age of two, one, when I could finally walk, I had a bat in my hand, a ball in my hand, a glove in my hand," Cam Chick said. "So really at a young age, sports have been a huge part of life, and baseball was the sport I stuck with."
His mother, Kim, said she saw his potential at a young age, especially when she coached him in tee-ball.
"Passionate, determined, strong-willed and hated to lose," Kim Chick said.
"I still vividly remember his first tee-ball game," Kim Chick recalled. "We were out on the field, he made all three outs the first inning, and he was heading into the dugout and I told him that he had to come back out, because everybody bats through on the other side, and he was like, 'That's not right.'"
Cam Chick was a highly-touted baseball prospect at Hickman and led the Kewpies to a Class 5 second-place finish in 2018.
But a coaching change at Missouri allowed Nebraska to swoop in and grab a commitment from Cam Chick.
"I went up there, fell in love with the place out of high school, the coaches, and the atmosphere," Cam Chick said. "It really was an offer I couldn't pass up."
Although Kim Chick was sad to see her son leave the mid-Missouri area, she believed it was best for him.
"We knew that if he wanted an opportunity to grow as a young man, not just a player, that he would probably need to spread his wings and go a little further away from home," Kim Chick said.
But that doesn't mean she wasn't happy when her son decided to return home for his final season of collegiate baseball.
"It was an answer to my prayer," Kim Chick said. "I was just really hoping that when he entered the transfer portal that his last go around would be here."
That last go around allows Cam Chick to play in what could be his last time in front of his hometown as nothing is more important to him than family.
"It's every single day that I get to see them," Cam Chick said. "That family aspect is huge to keep me driven, going level-headed, and they're always there because they always have my back."
But Cam Chick won't be staying long in Columbia as he will look to pursue a career in the MLB after the Tigers' 2023 season.
If that is no longer an option, his backup plan is to move to Minnesota with his wife Allison, where he has already accepted a job.