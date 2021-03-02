COLUMBIA - The Mizzou football team will open practice on Saturdays in March as the Tigers conduct spring camp. The team made the announcement last week. Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday he's looking forward to the first open practice this Saturday.
NEWS | #Mizzou To Host 3 Open Spring Practices📰 https://t.co/uPqtafTC8C#MIZ x #NewZou 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/tHGobTVLX7— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 26, 2021
"Sometimes you can err on the side of caution, or you can throw caution to the wind and let fans come to practice," Drinkwitz said. "For me, put my money where my mouth is and make sure that we provide our fans with an opportunity to come to Faurot."
The other Mizzou Spring camp practices will be held at the Kadlec Athletic Fields and are closed to the public. Drinkwitz said he wants to get fans excited for his first full season as Mizzou's head coach after the pandemic reduced the 2020 schedule to just 10 days.
"Hopefully we can get some fans interested in buying season tickets," Drinkwitz said.
The annual Spring game on March 20 at Faurot is included in the Saturday practices open to fans.