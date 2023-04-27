JEFFERSON CITY − The Mizzou Come Hour is back another year.
The tour continued this week in Kansas City and St. Louis. It began on April 12 in Sedalia and so far it has been to Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis and Chicago.
The Come Home Tour gives Missouri fans from across the country and Mid-Missouri, an opportunity to interact with Missouri coaches, staff and players.
The tour specifically hit Bar Vino, a restaurant in Jefferson City, on April 19.
Many Missouri fans packed the bar as they heard from Missouri Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois, men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, and baseball coach Steve Bieser as they all praised the support for Mizzou Athletics and its programs.
"We want to all say thank you for your unwavering support this season," Gates said. "When I look at our season, I see you guys."
James Kendall is a Missouri fan who was in attendance with his wife at the Jefferson City stop. He said it was their first time attending the tour.
"My wife and I are die hard Mizzou fans," Kendall said. "We've had such a great time with being able to meet everyone, and just feel that Mizzou spirit."
Kendall said he and his wife have been season ticket holders since 2016.
"We are at all the basketball games as well, and like I said, my brother is an alumni at the university so we are die-hard Mizzou fans," Kendall said.
"Just being able to be more involved and attend events like this. It's a great experience and we are just proud to support the school," he continued.
Tatum Townsend is a bartender at Bar Vino, the restaurant that hosted the event. She talked a lot about the process that came with hosting the tour.
"Yeah obviously our owner did a fantastic job at helping people, especially for events like this," Townsend said.
"Our owner is very big on events. I haven't been part of them unfortunately. I haven't been here for very long, but I am excited for the events in the future and there will definitely be more, I am sure," Townsend said.
Tiger fans definitely showed out in the Capital City. The next stop on the come home tour is in Chillicothe on May 1.
