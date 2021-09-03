COLUMBIA - Missouri fans are ready to kick off the season, with the Tigers set to take on Central Michigan University Saturday.
"I'm probably not going to get any sleep tonight," Lifelong Tiger fan Rick Storie said.
Storie is one of the people being the Facebook page, "Mizzou Tailgating," which has over 4,000 members. Storie said he's tailgating in Lot X Saturday and anticipating a large crowd.
MU has a parking plan in place for tailgating.
Storie said it's the first time in a long time everyone's been able to get together to cheer on the Tigers.
This season is the first time since 2019 that Faurot Field has allowed fans to fill up the stadium to its full capacity.
There will still be COVID-19 rules in place at the game. According to the official Mizzou Athletics website, the university is encouraging everyone to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
For unvaccinated fans, masks will be expected indoors. For staff, masks will be required indoors. Outdoors, masks are only recommended for unvaccinated fans when social distancing is not possible.
The start of the 2021 season also marks the return of tailgating, after it was banned last year.
Missouri fan Brian Garner said the change will help Columbia.
"If you close things down, you're hurting the whole town because people aren't going to go out to the businesses. Everybody's going to lose money," he said.
Garner said he's excited to see the return to full capacity and encourages others to celebrate.
"When the place is full, it's unbelievable fun," Garner said. "Just get your butt to the stadium and have a good time."
The football team will also be taking precautions. Coach Drinkwitz said both the team and staff are tested weekly for COVID-19.