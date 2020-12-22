COLUMBIA-- Five Mizzou Football players earned All-Southeastern Conference honors, the league announced Tuesday.
Freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak took home co-Freshman of the Year and All-Freshman team honors. Junior linebacker Nick Bolton and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat each earned first-team honors. Senior running back Larry Rountree III earned second team recognition. Freshman kicker Harrison Mevis joined Bazelak on the All-Freshman team.
Bazelak becomes the first Tiger to earn offensive Freshman of the Year honors since Jeremy Maclin in 2007, as he earned five wins in eight starts. Bazelak won three SEC Freshman of the Week honors this season, including after he led the Tigers to a 45-41 win over defending national champion LSU on Oct. 10, in which he completed 29-of-34 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.
Bolton, a Butkus Award finalist and Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist, earned first-team honors for the second straight season. He becomes the first Tiger since Michael Egnew (2010-11 season) to earn back-to-back all-conference first-team honors and the first defensive player to do so since Sean Weatherspoon (2009-09 season). Bolton was also named to the SEC Community Service Team on Dec. 16.
Jeffcoat produced 6.0 sacks, 18 tackles, seven quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. He's the first Tiger defensive lineman to earn all-conference first-team honors since Shane Ray in 2014. His 6.0 sacks rank second in the SEC and are the most by a Tiger defensive end since Charles Harris recorded 9.0 in 2016.
Rountree produced 972 rushing yards on 209 attempts with 14 touchdowns in his senior year, and earned all-conference honors for the first time in his storied career. His rushing touchdowns rank third in the SEC and seventh nationally. He currently ranks second in career rushing yards in Mizzou Football history.
Mevis earned All-Freshman team honors in his impressive debut. He was successful on 17-put-of-20 field goals and a perfect 28-out-of-28 on PATs. His 52-yard field goal versus LSU on Oct. 10 was the longest by a Mizzou freshman in program history. Mevis was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after one of his field goals was a walk-off, game-winning 32-yarder to send Mizzou to its fifth straight win over Arkansas.
Mizzou Football is set to face No. 15 Iowa in the Transperfect Music City Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is scheduled for 3 p.m.