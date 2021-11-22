Missouri fell behind early and continually succumbed to a stifling Florida State defensive effort that forced 17 turnovers and the Seminoles ran away with an 81-58 win in the Jacksonville Classic championship game.
Florida State scored 23 points off turnovers in the first half and led by 21 at the break. Mizzou's Amari Davis, who led the Tigers with 14 points, hit a 3-pointer to draw the Tigers within 6 at 16 to 10 but Mizzou would get no closer. The Seminoles, who feature four players who are 7 feet tall or taller, used their length and athletic ability to suffocate Mizzou.
"There are few teams, if any, that have that length and athleticism, espeically on the interior of Florida State," said Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin. "You have three to four 7-footers and then if you don't have a 7-footer it's a 6-9 player in (Malik) Osborne."
Osborne scored 10 points and was one of four Seminoles who scored in double figures, including St. Louis native Cam'Ron Fletcher who added 12.
"They're a talented team, they play well together again they do a great job of corralling you to the paint," said Martin. "Because they're not allowing you to take many 3's and when you have to take opportunities."
Missouri shot 6 for 22 from three point range. Kobe Brown added 13 points to Mizzou's cause. The Tigers come home to face Wichita State on Friday at 8 pm at Mizzou Arena.