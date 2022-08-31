COLUMBIA - Fans attending Missouri football games don't have to stand in lines anymore for concessions.
Mizzou Athletics installed a brand new food locker system that will allow fans to order food and drink without having to stand in line. The locker system will be located on the east and west side of Memorial Stadium. This is the first food locker system to be implemented into a college stadium as it has only been seen in professional sports venues.
"Last year, we sent out a lot of surveys and one of our biggest pieces of feedback was lines at concessions stands," Mizzou Athletics Chief Communications Officer Ryan Koslen said. "One of our core values at Mizzou Athletics is innovation, and having the first pickup locker system in a college football stadium is a pretty innovative way to get things started."
Fans can order food either through kiosks located on the East and West side of Memorial stadium, or through the Mizzou Tigers app. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cFC55efg86— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) August 31, 2022
Fans can order through the locker system by either using one of the kiosks located in front of the lockers, or on the Mizzou Tigers mobile app. However, the kiosks and the mobile app will only accept card payments, meaning those who carry cash will have to use the regular concession stands.
"The concession pricing is the same. You'll load a credit card into the app, or you'll pay at the kiosk with a card and [there are] no additional fees," Koslen said. "Just an easier way to order things. We have a great partnership with Levy Restaurants and MasterCard on putting this thing together and we're thrilled to get rolling tomorrow night."
Food lockers are not the only change coming to Memorial Stadium come gameday. Seating for the student section and the visiting team section has been moved with students now occupying sections 107-110 and visiting teams taking sections 101, 301-304, and 312-315.
Tailgating will look different as Tiger Town and MU's family tailgate area is now moved in front of Mizzou Arena, plus a new student tailgating experience next to the southwest dorms. The Tiger Team Walk also makes its return back to Columbia as fans can gather to welcome the football team to Faurot Field.
Other gameday enhancements from Mizzou Athletics are:
- The videoboard for the 2022 season will have new digital and video elements, fewer sponsor messages and more replays.
- Self-service ticket scanning pedestals will be at all entry gates for the 2022 season.
- A revamped pregame show with new elements from Mizzou Cheer, the videoboard and fans, along with Marching Mizzou and Golden Girls.
- Tiger Striped seating for the first home game against Louisiana Tech.
- New app integrations for fans.
- Premium seating enhancements for Show Me & Walsworth Family Columns Club ticket holders.
- Mamava Pods for nursing mothers inside the stadium and stroller parking at all entry gates.
"The game day experience you see tomorrow will be evolved over the season," Koslen said. "We will continue to build, continue to make things better, and continue to listen to our fans and make changes that will help that gameday experience."
Missouri football kicks off the 2022 season on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Louisiana Tech.