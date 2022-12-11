COLUMBIA - Theo Wease Jr. has announced via Twitter he is committed to the University of Missouri. The former five-star wide receiver recruit spent 4 years at Oklahoma before entering the portal this month.
I got in that mode couldn't wait no longer had to take a turn.. #Miz pic.twitter.com/MPLWvyXDEe— Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) December 11, 2022
Wease has 2 years of college football eligibility remaining.
Wease caught 19 passes for 378 yards and 4 touchdowns this past season. He had 10 total touchdowns in his time at Oklahoma where he saw the field the past 3 seasons.
In his last game as a Sooner, Wease had 3 catches for 123 yards and 1 touchdown as Oklahoma lost to Texas Tech in overtime.
Wease is originally from Allen, Texas, and was a 5-star recruit according to 247Sports. He was also the 33rd player on the 2019 ESPN 300 recruiting rankings.
Wease comes into a receiver room that is losing their top 2 yardage receivers in Dominic Lovett (846) and Barrett Banister (408). He will play alongside Luther Burden III who broke out as a freshman and led the team in receiving touchdowns with 6.