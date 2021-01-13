COLUMBIA - A former assistant coach for Mizzou Football filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the university, claiming breach of contract.
In the lawsuit, Derek Dooley said Mizzou terminated his contract "without cause" after the Tigers' 2019 football season. That contract, according to the lawsuit, allowed Dooley to accept payment for his remaining salary if the University terminated the contract without cause.
The contract was set to expire in February 2022, and was to pay Dooley around $925 thousand dollars in monthly installments just over $77,000 each.
No hearings have been scheduled in the case at this time.