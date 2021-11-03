Warren Powers, who coached the Mizzou Football team from 1978 to 1984, has passed away at the age of 80. Powers battled Alzheimer's disease in his later years.
Born in 1941, Powers was a native of Kansas City, MO. He played college football at Nebraska before a six year professional career with the Oakland Raiders. He coached several superstars at Missouri including future Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow and two-sport star Phil Bradley, who was a quarterback at Mizzou but played 8 seasons of Major League Baseball.
Powers had just one losing season in his 7 year tenure as head coach at Missouri. While his teams never contended for a Big 8 Championship, Powers led the Tigers to some of the program's biggest individual victories in program history. Mizzou defeated #5 Notre Dame in South Bend 3-0 in Powers' debut in 1978 and would beat 2nd ranked Nebraska to close that season before a win over LSU in the Liberty Bowl. The following season the Tigers would defeat South Carolina in the Hall of Fame Bowl.
In 1981 Powers' Tigers defeated 3 ranked teams including number 9 Mississippi State on the road and number 15 Oklahoma at home. The Tigers would defeat OU again in 1983 when the Sooners were ranked 10th in the country.
A 2017 inductee of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Powers' Tigers defeated 6 ranked teams in his 7 years as head coach. His final record at Mizzou was 46-33-3. In his final years Powers still worked to raise money and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease, which he suffered from. He was honored at Faurot Field in 2019 along with his wife Linda, who just passed away within the past few weeks. Both Warren and Linda Powers used their later years to encourage people to help raise money for Alzheimer's research at alz.org. The couple did not have any children.