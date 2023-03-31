COLUMBIA - After the Missouri Tigers fell to Arizona in the 2022 NCAA Softball Regional Championship, centerfielder Brooke Wilmes was unsure what was going to be her next move.
"I didn't know coming out of college exactly what I wanted to do, I mean what 22 [or] 23-year-old knows what they want to do exactly when they get out of college," Wilmes said.
But with some help from her former head coach, Larissa Anderson, Wilmes found a way to stay in the game: coaching.
However, she didn't want to take any coaching or graduate assistant (GA) job as she wanted to stay in the city she called home for five years.
"I could have been a GA at any big [Division I] college," Wilmes said. "But I've always loved Columbia, Columbia has been my home for a very long time."
Stephens College quickly came with an offer, naming Wilmes the assistant coach of the Stars' softball program on Sept. 27, 2022.
But unlike the Missouri Tigers, Stephens College is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The difference in collegiate levels has the Stars facing teams such as Columbia College and William Woods University, while playing home games at Battle high school.
"In D-I sports, it is your job and that's the first thing that comes first," Wilmes said. "But [at Stephens College], they're preparing them for life outside of softball and softball is just their pastime."
Stars head softball coach Emily Kingsolver helped Wilmes adjust to the transition from personal experience. Kingsolver was a pitcher for Dubuque College from 2010-13.
"Seeing her try and find different drills or different ways of seeing it or connecting different with athletes, I can see her really growing in that part." Kingsolver said.
Coaching players on the field is in the job description, but the lessons they teach off the field will have a larger impact on the players' lives.
Both Wilmes and Kingsolver have the same focus for their student athletes: mental health.
"We always tell them that there is more after college, it's not softball the rest of your life, and [Wilmes] is living proof of that," Kingsolver said. "She can be that person that can talk to them more about how it isn't just softball. You make an error, you have a bad day, there is so much more, especially at the NAIA level."
Mental health has become a large subject for coaches in recent years. According to a study by the National Institute of Mental Health, more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness.
"I think it's really helped how she has talked about mental health and like how on hard days, you are going to have them, but how you react to them is going to impact your life," Stephens College outfielder Lyndsey Hood said.
"Mental health is one of those things that is going to help you on the field as well," Stephens College pitcher Lindsay Picha said. "Having that type of support, where they are very open with mental health talks and everything, is nice to have."
Although Wilmes is only at the beginning of her coaching career, she believes she can get back to level she once played at.
"I think I can get up there to Division I," Wilmes said. "I'm glad that I'm at a different level because that is only going to increase my coaching ability because I can then coach from the NAIA level all the way up to the D-I level."
But Wilmes is not done taking the field as a player. She signed a professional contract on March 1 to play for the Smash It Sports Vipers of Women's Professional Fastpitch.
Wilmes will continue to coach for Stephens College, while playing professional in the summer.