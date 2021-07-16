COLUMBIA − Former Mizzou standout and NFL defensive lineman Atiyyah Ellison has been hired to Mizzou Football's staff.
Ellison will serve as the team's Director of Player Development.
According to a release from Mizzou Football, Ellison is St. Louis, Missouri native and served as Battle High School's head football coach for the past two seasons.
Ellison was a two-time All-Big 12 selection under Gary Pinkel's Tigers. He produced 72 tackles, 14 tackles for loss (TFL), 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles while earning third team All-Big 12 in 2003 as a junior. He served as senior captain in 2004 and recorded 60 tackles, 12.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks, which earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors.
Following his collegiate career, Ellison was the 25th pick in the third round by the Carolina Panthers in the 2005 NFL Draft. He was a member of seven NFL franchises in his six-year professional career. Most notably, he appeared in 15 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009, where he made six starts, had 16 tackles and 2.0 TFL.
Ellison joined the Battle High School football program in 2013. He has served as head coach for the past two seasons. As head coach, Ellison led Battle to back-to-back district championship appearances.
Ellison was ranked as one of the top defensive lineman in the Midwest at Parkway High School in St. Louis. He also earned all-state honors on the football field, all-conference honors on the basketball curt, set the school shot put record and was a state qualifier on the track and field team.