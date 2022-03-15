Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel will return to the LA Chargers on a 1 year contract. The deal will pay Daniel $2.25 million according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Veteran QB Chase Daniel signing back with the Chargers on a 1-year deal, $2.25 million, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022
2022 will be Daniel's 14th NFL season. He broke in with the New Orleans Saints in 2009 and won a Super Bowl as Drew Brees' back-up during his rookie season.
Year 14….RUN IT BACK!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fhhIQ31Gcc— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 15, 2022
Since then Daniel has suited up for 5 other NFL teams and gained the reputation as the league's most reliable back-up quarterback. He has 5 career starts and thrown 8 career touchdowns to 7 interceptions, completing 68% of his passes in his 13 NFL seasons.
Daniel is widely regarded as the best quarterback in Mizzou Football history. He is the only Heisman Trophy finalist in the history of the program and holds numerous passing records including career passing yards and touchdowns and the 2 most prolific passings seasons in Mizzou history.