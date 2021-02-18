COLUMBIA- When Trey Harris got the call that he was invited to his first big league Spring Training, the emotions flooded his mind.
"That emotion was just, yes, I finally get to play baseball," said Harris, speaking from his mother's home in Powder Springs, GA where he's completing a mandatory quarantine before reporting to Braves camp in Sarasota County, FL.
"I get to be tired, I get to be sore. I'm so excited to get out of my mother's house and from doing the same old stuff every day."
The excitement sprung not just from attending his first big league camp, a huge step toward the majors for any minor league baseball player. Harris and other aspiring major leaguers lost their entire 2020 season when the pandemic cancelled all of minor league baseball a year ago.
The shutdown was particularly devastating for Harris, who was the top minor league hitter in the entire Atlanta Braves organization during the 2019 season. Harris hit .323 with 14 home runs and 73 runs batted in during that season as he rose through the minors to Double-A. Harris doesn't expect to break camp in a month and a half and go north with the major league club when Spring Training ends. But he thinks making his big league debut at some point in 2021 is a possiblity.
"I want to be the first call," said Harris. "When they think about a guy who's going to come in and hit, call Trey. When they think of a guy who's going to come in and play defense, call Trey."
"I still don't even feel close to my prime or my peak. And I'm just continually getting better so I think if I just keep working, keep doing the little things, I'll have a chance to hopefully have my parents in Atlanta at Truist Park hanging out. And if it doesn't happen I know for a fact that it won't be because I didn't work hard enough. It will be because it just wasn't my time."