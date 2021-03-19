COLUMBIA- Two full years after being eliminated by No. 9 Florida in 2019, the Missouri Tigers return to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this Saturday at 6:25 p.m. against No. 8 Oklahoma.
Despite a blistering start to the 2020-21 season, the Tigers faltered down the stretch, compiling six losses in their final nine games.
With their season on the line against the Sooners, the 2021 Tigers will look to big man Jeremiah Tilmon as their X-Factor. Similar to how the 1994 Tigers relied on 6’10” center Chris Heller to dominate the boards and punish the competition near the rim.
“There are different expectations based on the year that you had,” former Mizzou Tiger Chris Heller said on the pressure that comes with March Madness. “You go into it knowing that if we lose, it’s our last game. So, there’s a ton of pressure. There’s so much of ‘We want to make this season last.’”
Heller is no stranger to competing in March Madness tournaments. While he was at Missouri, there was never a season in which the Tigers were seeded lower than No. 10 in their respective region.
Although the team was never able to capture the NCAA championship, Heller found success in his own right. He was named Big 8 tournament MVP, en route to another opportunity in the March Madness bracket in 1993.
“It’s a dream, and if you miss out on it, especially as a senior because it is your last run, that would be tough,” he said. “Even in a bubble, they have got to be cherishing this moment.”
With the ongoing pandemic still affecting both professional and collegiate sports, the NCAA is attempting to accommodate both the men’s and women’s tournaments in a sheltered environment, commonly referred to as a “bubble.”
While Heller often played in front of packed houses in Columbia, this year will certainly be a different experience. In an effort to maintain social distance and keep players safe, limited crowds will watch games.
“I remember close games when the crowd would start to get crazy, and the team can build off that,” Heller said. “Whether it’s a home crowd or a visiting crowd, you got that noise, you got that atmosphere.”
Although most Missouri fans won’t attend the opening round matchup, Heller believes the Tigers have the chance to play spoiler and dish out a few upsets.
“I think in this crazy year, everybody’s got a bit of a shot,” Heller said. “With some of the craziness that has been going on, I think they can make a run.”