COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou star Jeremiah Tilmon signed a contract with the Orlando Magic on Thursday.
PRESS RELEASE:@OrlandoMagic sign free agent center @jeremiahtilmon_; waive Jon Teske#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/SP4rmt50kt— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) October 7, 2021
Tilmon averaged 12.3 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game in 24 games during his senior season at Mizzou last year.
He played one game with Orlando during the 2021 NBA Summer League.
Josh Robbins, Orlando Magic writer for The Athletic, reported that Tilmon is expected to fill a roster spot on the Magic's G League affiliate team.
The Magic have waived Jon Teske and have signed free agent Jeremiah Tilmon. These moves are about the G League affiliate in Lakeland, with both players expected to wind up with Lakeland.— Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) October 7, 2021
Tilmon played in 105 career games for Mizzou from 2017-2021.
He will wear #23 with the Orlando Magic, the same number he wore at Mizzou.