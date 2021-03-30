Former Mizzou guard Mark Smith has committed to Kansas State, he announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning. Smith made the announcement just three days after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Smith is the third Tiger to enter the Portal since the end of the season along with Xavier Pinson and Parker Braun.
Smith was one of the SEC's top three-point shooters as a Sophomore in 2018-19 when he made 43.6% of his three's during his first season as a Tiger. He averaged 10.3 points per game over this three years in a Mizzou uniform.
#Mizzou guard Mark Smith thanks Tiger fans on Instagram after entering the transfer portal on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/oGBUVPoPxs— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 29, 2021
In a separate post on Instagram over the weekend Smith thanked Mizzou fans for their support saying, "It's been a great three years making memories with my brothers!! Thank you to the Mizzou fans for embracing me over the past three years. Mizzou will always hold a special place in my heart!!!"