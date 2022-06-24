Former Missouri point guard Phil Pressey, a member of Mizzou's 2012 Big 12 Tournament Championship team, is returning to his alma mater a source confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Friday. Mizzou announced in a news release that Pressey will join the staff of new head coach Dennis Gates as a graduate assistant.
Pressey shared his thoughts on the move in a video shared on Twitter announcing his retirement from professional basketball.
While I love this game playing-wise, I'm happy to change my perspective and get into coaching. My alma mater @MizzouHoops is a good starting point. Basketball has given me so much, and now it's my turn to do the same. pic.twitter.com/y1z4u1QnAd— Phil Pressey (@philpressey) June 24, 2022
Pressey began his pro career with the Boston Celtics in 2013, playing in a career-high 75 games as a rookie in the 2013-14 season and averaging 15 minutes per game. His usage gradually declined over three seasons in Boston. Pressey followed that up with shorter stints in Philadelphia and Phoenix before spending the majority of his professional career overseas in places like Barcelona.
Pressey said in a video posted to his Twitter feed on Friday that he hopes to make an impact with young basketball players.
"It's my turn to show them what I did wrong for them to improve on it," said Pressey. "That's the thing that I'm most excited about, is being able to give back."
Pressey played 3 seasons at Mizzou, 1 under head coach Mike Anderson and 2 under Frank Haith. He was an All-SEC selection and honorable mention AP All-American as a junior in 2012-13 when he led the SEC in assists per game (7.0) and was named All-Big 12 as a sophomore in 2012.
Pressey is Mizzou's all-time assists leader with 580. He also hold's the program's single-season and single-game assists marks.
"I'm ecstatic, I cannot wait," Pressey said of getting into coaching in the video announcing his decision. "I love the game of basketball and the game has given me so much. And I think it's my turn to give back."