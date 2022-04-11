Former Mizzou guard Javon Pickett announced that will play his final season of college basketball just up I-70 at St. Louis University. Pickett made the news public on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.
Pickett just posted to Instagram, he’s officially on the way to SLU pic.twitter.com/Yz0PcuU5H1— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) April 11, 2022
Pickett was a fixture of Mizzou basketball for four years. He started 85 games in Columbia and averaged 9 points per game for his Missouri career. 2021-22 was Pickett's best offensive season in a Mizzou uniform averaging 11.1 points per game.