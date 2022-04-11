Javon Pickett goes for a layup (copy)

Missouri’s Javon Pickett goes up for a layup as Ole Miss’ James White defends Feb. 12 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Pickett entered the transfer portal Tuesday.

Former Mizzou guard Javon Pickett announced that will play his final season of college basketball just up I-70 at St. Louis University.  Pickett made the news public on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

Pickett was a fixture of Mizzou basketball for four years.  He started 85 games in Columbia and averaged 9 points per game for his Missouri career.  2021-22 was Pickett's best offensive season in a Mizzou uniform averaging 11.1 points per game.

