University of Missouri redshirt senior LaDazhia Williams attempts a field goal

Missouri redshirt senior LaDazhia Williams attempts a field goal Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Williams scored 25 points.

 Elizabeth Underwood/Missourian
From left, Kayla Wells guards Missouri’s Mama Dembele and Ladazhia Williams

From left, Kayla Wells guards Missouri’s Mama Dembele and LaDazhia Williams with help from Sydnee Roby on Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Texas A&M ended the first half with a slight lead but were overtaken during the second.

COLUMBIA- Ladazhia Williams will still remain a Tiger but is changing her stripes.

The Former Mizzou Tiger announced on Twitter Wednesday night that she will stay in the SEC and transfer to LSU, giving Head Coach Kim Mulkey a strong two-way threat on both ends of the floor.

This will be the third team in the SEC that Williams has played for in her collegiate career. Williams played her first two years at South Carolina for legendary head coach Dawn Staley. 

Ladazhia Williams hugs the ball

Missouri’s Ladazhia Williams, right, hugs the ball while Drake’s Maggie Bair reaches over her on Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Bair had the most rebounds for Drake against Missouri.

Williams then announced in 2019 after her sophomore season that she would transfer to Mizzou. She sat out the entire 2019-2020 due to NCAA transfer requirements.

When Williams did play for the Tigers, she was an important offensive and defensive presence for Head Coach Robin Pingeton's team. Williams finished her final season with the Tigers averaging 9.1 points per game alongside 4.1 rebounds per game. 

She was also a terrific defender during her time in Columbia, blocking 43 shots with 17 steals in her two seasons playing at Mizzou Arena. 

Williams goes to an LSU team led by legendary head coach Kim Mulkey. LSU finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 26-6. The Tigers from Baton Rouge would make the NCAA Tournament as a no. 3 seed in the Spokane Region, but the Tigers would only last the first weekend as the Ohio State Buckeyes, who were the No. 6 seeded team in the region, upset the Tigers in the round of 32. 

Williams announced her intent to enter the transfer portal back in March. Fellow Mizzou teammates Kiya Dorroh and Izzy Higginbottom, alongside star forward Aijha Blackwell all followed suit with Williams in joining the transfer portal.

Higginbottom was the first to announce her transfer to Arkansas State, then Dorroh was next to announce her intent to transfer to Colorado State. 

Missouri women's basketball forward

Missouri junior forward LaDazhia Williams, right, attempts a layup while being guarded by Tennessee’s Kasiyahna Kushkituah while Hayley Frank cuts to the basket in front of Rae Burrell on Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Wiliams played 11 minutes off the bench with six points and one rebound.

With Williams' announcement, Blackwell becomes the last former Tiger who is still searching for where her next college hoops team.

