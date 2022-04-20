COLUMBIA- Ladazhia Williams will still remain a Tiger but is changing her stripes.
The Former Mizzou Tiger announced on Twitter Wednesday night that she will stay in the SEC and transfer to LSU, giving Head Coach Kim Mulkey a strong two-way threat on both ends of the floor.
Geaux Tigers💜💛💜 pic.twitter.com/01fxxv81Eu— L boogie (@LDazhia) April 21, 2022
This will be the third team in the SEC that Williams has played for in her collegiate career. Williams played her first two years at South Carolina for legendary head coach Dawn Staley.
Williams then announced in 2019 after her sophomore season that she would transfer to Mizzou. She sat out the entire 2019-2020 due to NCAA transfer requirements.
When Williams did play for the Tigers, she was an important offensive and defensive presence for Head Coach Robin Pingeton's team. Williams finished her final season with the Tigers averaging 9.1 points per game alongside 4.1 rebounds per game.
She was also a terrific defender during her time in Columbia, blocking 43 shots with 17 steals in her two seasons playing at Mizzou Arena.
Williams goes to an LSU team led by legendary head coach Kim Mulkey. LSU finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 26-6. The Tigers from Baton Rouge would make the NCAA Tournament as a no. 3 seed in the Spokane Region, but the Tigers would only last the first weekend as the Ohio State Buckeyes, who were the No. 6 seeded team in the region, upset the Tigers in the round of 32.
Williams announced her intent to enter the transfer portal back in March. Fellow Mizzou teammates Kiya Dorroh and Izzy Higginbottom, alongside star forward Aijha Blackwell all followed suit with Williams in joining the transfer portal.
Higginbottom was the first to announce her transfer to Arkansas State, then Dorroh was next to announce her intent to transfer to Colorado State.
With Williams' announcement, Blackwell becomes the last former Tiger who is still searching for where her next college hoops team.