COLUMBIA - Four Mizzou softball players were named to All-SEC softball teams Friday.
Two players, Brooke Wilmes and Kimberly Wert, were named first team All-SEC performers while Jenna Laird made a spot on the second team. Cassidy Chaumont also earned a spot on the All-Defensive team.
The fifth-year senior, Wert, holds Mizzou's all-time home run record and leads the Tigers with 16 homers and 51 RBIs. Wert earned SEC Player of the Week honors twice this year and earned the first SEC Honors of her career.
Graduate student Wilmes earned her third All-SEC recognition while being named to the first team for the second time. She is the Tigers' all-time leader in doubles and extra base hits. This year Wilmes set a career high with 14 homers on the season.
Sophomore Laird was named to the All-SEC second team after leading the Tigers in hits, runs and stolen bases. Laird has started every game since she arrived on campus. She was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Year and a first team All-SEC performer in 2021.
The red-shirt senior Chaumont earned a spot on the All-Defensive team for the second consecutive season. Chaumont is known for her spectacular play in left field. She earned a spot on SportsCenter's Top Ten Plays for the fourth time in her collegiate career with a diving catch against St. Thomas.
