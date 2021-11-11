COLUMBIA-- In their season opener on Thursday night, Missouri Women's Basketball held on to defeat Murray State, 76-70.
Missouri watched what was at one point a 15 point lead evaporate in front of their eyes, as Murray State took a one point lead with 2:16 remaining. From there Mama Dembele found Hayley Frank for an open three pointer to give Missouri the lead, 66-65, and never gave up the lead again.
"We had a huddle situation, and I just said you know, we’ll see how much we’ve grown in the last six months, head coach Robin Pingeton said. "It’s really cool that the fact they could stare adversity in the face and said not tonight. Not tonight. We’re going to find a way to get it done."
Aijha Blackwell ended the night with a double-double, scoring 19 points and netting 15 rebounds. Three of the other five starters for Mizzou would reach double digits, Hayley Frank had 14, Mama Dembele had 13, and Haley Troup finished with 10.
The Tigers had a strong opening quarter, sparked by an 8-0 run with back-to-back three pointers from Sara-Rose Smith and Izzy Higginbottom. Williams had a quarter-high six points and Missouri led 24-18 through one.
In the second quarter, the Tigers stretched their lead up to 11 going to the locker room. Blackwell scored Missouri's first two baskets in the quarter, and with 34 seconds left in the half, completed a near full court pass to Williams for an easy layup to extend the lead to 44-31.
Murray State came fighting back in the third quarter. The Racers hit their first three baskets to start the half to trim the deficit down to five and kept the Tigers lead under double digits for the majority of the quarter. The Tigers went 3:24 between baskets until Blackwell's and-one layup to give Missouri a 57-51 advantage.
Katelyn Young led the Racers in scoring with 21 points on 70 percent shooting. Hannah McKay scored 17 of her own, including a basket to take the lead with 2:16 remaining.
Leading by four entering the fourth quarter, Missouri's lead evaporated. Murray State would take the lead 65-63 with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter, giving them their first lead of the game. Neither team would score for the next three and a half minutes, until a Hayley Frank three put Mizzou up by one. Just 40 seconds later, Mama Dembele would make a three of her own, giving the Tigers a 4 points lead.
Murray State would keep it close until the end, the Racers were only down by three with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but two fouls on Blackwell, and three made free throws in the final fifteen seconds, give Mizzou the win and a 1-0 start to the season.
Missouri retakes the court on Sunday afternoon, as the Tigers host the Morgan State Bears at 2 pm at Mizzou Arena.