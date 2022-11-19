COLUMBIA − Kobe Brown is a senior forward at Missouri and is the longest-tenured Tiger in the men's basketball program. He's captain for first year head coach, Dennis Gates, and preseason all-SEC first team. Brown is one of the top players in the conference.
"It's definitely an accomplishment," Brown said. "You know, just being in a position to be able to get that award and have the other coaches recognize, you know, my capabilities and talents, it's a big deal."
The stardom and success for Brown was not something that fans projected when the three-star recruit stepped on campus. The Huntsville, Alabama native had initially committed to lace it up for the Texas A&M Aggies and then flipped his commitment in the spring of 2019.
At the time, head coach Cuonzo Martin was praised for his recruiting class that was headlined by four-star wing Tray Jackson and four-star guard Mario McKinney.
"When we first came in, we weren't really super accepted at Mizzou. I think they had more more expectations for the other two freshmen that came in with him," Greg Brown, Kobe's dad and high school coach, said.
Despite the fan-fare for Jackson and McKinney, Kobe Brown emerged as a solid defender and rebounder in Coach Martin's rotation. Kobe Brown started 26 games as a freshman. Greg Brown thinks it was a testament to the work he put in.
"I remember one night he even slept in the gym all night because they said practice was like at five in the morning, Kobe slept in the gym because he didn't want to be late," Greg Brown said.
The hard work resulted in playing time for Kobe Brown and showed Missouri fans the kid from Alabama could play.
"He was going to show Missouri that, 'Hey, you guys are sleeping on me. I'm here. And I want to be here and I'm going to be great here.' And he showed that," Greg Brown said.
Over the last three seasons, Kobe Brown increased his scoring every year and rebounding. As a junior, he averaged 12.5 points per game and 7.6 rebounds which earned him a spot on the all-SEC second team.
"It makes you makes you realize like, 'Okay, your hard work is paying off day in and day out.' So it's fun to see from the beginning," Kobe Brown said.
Kobe Brown now receives the loudest roar from the crowds at Mizzou Arena when his name is announced and a large part of it is because of his loyalty to the program.
"He has an unselfish spirit about him," Gates said. "And what it says to me is the kid loves Mizzou, he loves the jersey he puts on. And he demonstrated that by not putting his name in a portal at all."
Kobe Brown's younger brother Kaleb is also on the team and has had the chance to share the floor at times with his big brother.
“It just warms my heart to see them on the floor at the same time and enjoying each other's company," Greg Brown said.
Kaleb Brown is a sophomore for the Tigers and played some guard last season under Cuonzo Martin. While he saw the floor, he did not have many opportunities to score averaging just under a point a game and faced adversity in a tough conference stretch for Missouri.
"Kaleb has made significant strides. And I'll tell you this, his confidence and belief in himself has risen," Gates said. "Every freshman goes through a growing pains."
Kobe and Kaleb Brown hope to lead Missouri far this year, and for Gates, it starts with them being more vocal on the court, especially Kobe Brown as a captain and starter.
"There's only one way to play this game. And that's playing it vocally," Gates said.
“I'm always screaming, I almost lost my voice a couple of times, you know, just trying to meet his demands, and you know, be a better player," Kobe Brown said.
Kobe Brown is ready for his senior season and knows being the longest tenured Tiger is not something to take for granted.
"I am one of the older guys now, realizing that I've been here in the same, you know, same place for four years, you know, it's a blessing to be able to do that a lot of guys aren't," Kobe Brown said.
From Huntsville to household name, Gates believes Kobe Brown has cemented his legacy at Missouri and is a name fans will not forget.
"I'm proud of him," Gates said. "Because what it says is he will go down as one of our all time greats in this program."
“It's a big thing, I love it here. And you know, I'm glad I've been here for four years and able to grow," Kobe Brown said.