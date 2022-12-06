LAS VEGAS, Nv. - The greatest Missouri Football Coach in history has been enshrined
Former Missouri Football Head Coach Gary Pinkel was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the 64th National Football Foundation Dinner Tuesday night.
Pinkel is one of 20 inductees being honored at the event. He's joined by the likes of former Georgia defensive back Champ Bailey, former Texas Tech wide receiver Michael Crabtree and former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck.
He's one of three coaches in the class alongside John Luckhardt and Billy Jack Murphy.
"I didn't ever have a goal to be in this hall of fame, it was not one of my goals. My goal was just to win enough games to keep my job," Pinkel said Monday. "But at the end of the day I am deeply honored and it's about everyone else around me. And there's a lot of people that we had, that worked together. And my job was just to being them all together and be a real good football team."
Pinkel led the the Tigers from 2001 to 2015. He's the winningest coach in Missouri Football history with 118 wins and was the National Coach of the Year in 2007 by FieldTurf.
During his tenure, Pinkel took the Tigers to the Big 12 Championship twice in 2007 and 2008 and the SEC Championship twice in 2013 and 2014. A feat that hasn't been done at Missouri since.
"It's humbling. I always wanted to make a difference, you know, in helping kids," Pinkel said Monday. "And obviously you have to win enough games to do it. But it is the greatest honor I could ever have in this business. And again, it's because of a lot of different people around me that were a part of that."
Before his time at Missouri, Pinkel was the head coach of Toledo from 1991 to 2000. He's also the winningest head coach in history for the Rockets leading them to a 73-37-3 record and Mid-American Conference Championship in 1995.
Pinkel: "I didn't ever have a goal to be in the Hall of Fame... my goal was just to win enough games to keep my job."He did that and then some at #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/7EJeLwDIhZ— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) December 6, 2022
Pinkel recently had his name added to the Missouri ring of honor at Faurot Field. It was a surprise induction during halftime of the Tiger's near-upset of number one-ranked Georgia.
What an honor!! Thank you so much #MIZZOU!!! So thankful to have my family, players, and former staff here with me on the field. It takes a team! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/uC2Dlt5KDQ— Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) October 2, 2022
And now Pinkel has been honored as one of the greatest coaches of all time.