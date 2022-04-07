New Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates made the first hire to his staff on Friday, bringing in Charlton "C.Y." Young as his first assistant coach. Young has spent the past nine years at Florida State. Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports first reported the hire on Thursday evening.
A 28-year coaching veteran. Welcome to Mizzou, @CoachSEEWHY12! 🔗 https://t.co/V0rUDHeV3O pic.twitter.com/TmbLYBMG93— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) April 8, 2022
Rothstein reports that Young is coming to Mizzou on a 3 year contract worth $1.8 million.
Sources: Missouri's Dennis Gates will hire Florida State's Charlton Young as Associate Head Coach.Deal is for three years and in excess of $1.8 million dollars in total.A significant hire by Gates.Gates and Young worked together at Florida State.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2022
Gates and Young worked together at FSU under head coach Leonard Hamilton from 2013 when Young arrived in Tallahassee until 2019 when Gates departed to become head coach at Cleveland State.
“What he gives us here at Mizzou aligns with our program’s core values and championship vision," said Gates in a news release. "Coach Young is an exceptional offensive strategist and defensive guru. He is the real deal. While at Florida State, I saw his ability to connect with the campus community and student-athletes on a first-hand basis. He is a great teacher of the game and his passion of developing talent is well documented."
Young's career as a an assistant coach began at Auburn in 1996. He had two stints at Auburn, including the Tigers' Sweet 16 season of 2003. Additionally Young has worked at Jacksonville, Northeastern, UT-Chattanooga and Georgia Tech. He has been a part of 8 NCAA Tournament teams as an assistant coach. He also served as the head coach at Georgia Southern, his alma mater, from 2009 to 2013 where he was the Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2012.
Young said that he is excited to reunite with Gates at Missouri.
"His ability to create a winning culture at the University of Missouri is one of the main reasons I am so excited about becoming part of this family," said Young in a news release. "The opportunity to align with the administration and work alongside Coach Gates to make Missouri an annual NCAA Championship contender is very exciting."