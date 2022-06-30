After a busy offseason adding nine new players for the upcoming season Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates got to work on next year with a commitment for the 2023 class. Tallahassee, FL point guard Anthony Robinson II verbally committed to Missouri on Thursday afternoon. He chose Mizzou over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Virginia Commonwealth, Penn and others.
1000% committed🐯 GO MIZZOU‼️ pic.twitter.com/zqFT3QXl0N— Anthony Robinson II (@anklebully_ant) June 30, 2022
Robinson plays for Florida State University School in Tallahassee. The 6'3" guard averaged 15 points and 4.4 assists per game last year as a junior. Robinson told 247sports.com that his relationship with Mizzou assistant coach CY Young, who was previously at Florida State, was key to his decision.
"Coach CY has been recruiting me forever," Robinson told 24/7's Eric Bossi." I was able to build a great relationship with him since I was real young and he always believed in me. Then talking with coach Gates he was a great person, has a great coaching staff and a great offense for me to fit into and I thought that I would just love to play for them."
Robinson is the first commitment to Missouri's 2023 recruiting class.