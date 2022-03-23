COLUMBIA − University of Missouri officials, fans and media gathered at Mizzou Arena in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility on Tuesday morning to hear from Missouri’s new men's basketball coach for the first time.
Dennis Gates spent his last three years as the head basketball coach at Cleveland State University where he led the Vikings to two regular season conference championships and was named Horizon League Coach of the Year twice.
Both UM President Mun Choi and Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois had high levels of praise for the Chicago native.
“He is going to bring in an exciting brand of basketball to Missouri. He is a relentless recruiter, and he’s also a character builder,” Choi said.
“He has distinguished himself with his energy, his intellect, his ability to connect, his competitive drive, his humility, and his experience at the highest levels of basketball,” Reed-Francois said.
Gates talked about the journey he’s taken to get to this level many times on Tuesday. He said he’s been working toward this moment for a long time.
“I would not be here today without the many educators and coaches who poured into my life at a young age in Chicago Illinois," Gates said. "I started building my program at the age of 18 and every year, every season, I flipped it."
He credits his coaching style to those that taught and coached him as he was growing up.
Those who attended the press conference included former Missouri basketball player Laurence Bowers. Bowers took to social media to express his excitement for Gates.
“I loved his energy, love what he stands for, I know that he can recruit. And having a pipeline from Chicago, that is huge, Chicago’s a hotbed of talent, “ Bowers said.
Gates said he had his eyes on Missouri as a high school player. He was recruited by former Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart.
“I remember Norm Stewart recruiting me out of Chicago Whitney Young,” Gates said. “We were the number one high school team in the country. At that point the seed of how special Missouri was at that time was planted, it was nurtured.”
Some of the most touching moments from Tuesday was Gates addressing his wife and three young children, as they sat in the front row of the press conference. He thanked them for their sacrifice as they begin this new journey with him.
Gates said his goals for Mizzou are simple: “I can trust my dream of winning a national championship, here with Mizzou but also Mizzou can trust me," he said.