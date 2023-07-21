COLUMBIA − Mizzou Athletics named its new head men's golf coach Friday following Mark Hankins' resignation earlier this month.
Glen Millican, formerly the head men's golf coach at the University of New Mexico, will join the Tigers on July 31.
Millican coached the Lobos for 22 seasons and led the team to eight Mountain West Conference titles, as well as eight NCAA Championship Finals appearances, according to a news release from Mizzou Athletics.
Most recently, the Lobos, under coach Millican, placed in the top 25 at the 2023 NCAA Championship Final at Grayhawk Golf Course.
“We sought to hire someone of high character with a proven record of success and coaching at the highest level to lead our Men’s Golf program,” Missouri Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. “Coach Millican is a veteran leader, a relentless recruiter, has exceptional player-development skills and knows what success looks like."
Millican was New Mexico's all-time winningest head coach and brought home eight Mountain West Coach of the Year titles and three GCAA Southwest Regional Coach of the Year titles.
“I want to thank Desireé Reed-Francois, President Choi and the entire staff at the University of Missouri for extending this opportunity to us and believing in me to lead the Tigers program into the future,” Millican said. “I’m looking forward to getting started and building on the foundation of the program that has already been established."
Millican was a three-year letter winner at New Mexico, from 1994 to 1998. During his time, he had seven top-10 finishes in 27 collegiate tournaments.
He earned his bachelor's and master's degree in business administration.